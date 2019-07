FILE PHOTO: A home for sale is seen in the Penn Estates development where most of the homeowners are underwater on their mortgages in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications declined last week as inadequate supply levels held back potential home buyers despite healthy demand, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group’s seasonally adjusted index on loan requests, both to buy a home and refinance one, fell 1.4 percent to 484.0 from 490.8 in the week ended July 26.