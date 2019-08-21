U.S. home refinancing activity hits three-year high: MBA

FILE PHOTO: A home is seen in the Penn Estates development where most of the homeowners are underwater on their mortgages in East Straudsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. homeowners filed the most applications to refinance their current mortgages in over three years as 30-year borrowing costs slipped to their lowest levels since late 2016, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group’s seasonally adjusted index on mortgage refinancing activity edged up 0.4% to 2,754.7 in the week ended Aug. 16, which was its highest since July 2016.

Interest rates on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages averaged 3.90%, down 3 basis points from the prior week. This was their lowest reading since the week of Nov. 4, 2016.