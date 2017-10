NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications declined to their lowest in 3-1/2 months, as some 30-year borrowing costs rose to their highest levels since mid-July, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group’s seasonally adjusted weekly index on mortgage activity fell 4.6 percent to 400.3 in week ended Oct. 20. This was the lowest since 391.90 in the July 7 week.