NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications slipped to their lowest since mid-February, as 30-year home borrowing costs rose to their highest in three months, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group’s seasonally adjusted weekly index of mortgage activity fell 2.6 percent to 389.8 in the week ended Oct. 27. This was the lowest since 371.5 in the Feb. 17 week.