Business News
May 29, 2019 / 1:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. mortgage activity hits one-month low: MBA

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The number of U.S. borrowers seeking a home loan fell to a one-month low amid concerns about the growing trade tension between China and the United States and its impact on the economy, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group’s seasonally adjusted measure on mortgage applications for home purchase and refinancing declined by 3.3% to 411.5 in the week ended May 24. This was the lowest level since the week of April 26.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

