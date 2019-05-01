Business News
May 1, 2019 / 1:51 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

U.S. mortgage applications fall to six-week low: MBA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Homes are seen for sale in the southwest area of Portland, Oregon March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications fell to their lowest levels in six weeks even as home borrowing costs turned cheaper as a result of lower bond yields, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group’s seasonally adjusted index on mortgage activity to buy a home and to refinance one declined 4.3% to 407.2 in week ended April 26, which was the lowest reading since 390.0 in the week of March 15.

GRAPHIC: U.S. mortgage applications - tmsnrt.rs/2RnEpRD

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
