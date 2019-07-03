U.S. mortgage applications little changed in week: MBA

FILE PHOTO: A home for sale is seen in the Penn Estates development in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications were little unchanged last week as a pickup in requests for loans to buy a home was offset by a fall in filings to refinance one, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based industry group’s seasonally adjusted index on mortgage activity dipped 0.1% at 518.1 in the week ended June 28.

Interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate “conforming” mortgages, or loans whose balances are $484,350 or less, edged up to 4.07% from prior week’s 4.06%, which was the lowest level since September 2017.