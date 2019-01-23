U.S. mortgage applications slip from 11-month peak: MBA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications declined from an 11-month high last week as home borrowing costs increased in the wake of encouraging domestic economic data, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based industry group said its seasonally adjusted barometer on requests for loans to buy a home and to refinance one fell 2.7 percent to 400.6 in the week ended Jan. 18. A week earlier, it reached 411.8, the highest reading since February 2018.