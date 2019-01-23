Business News
January 23, 2019 / 1:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. mortgage applications slip from 11-month peak: MBA

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications declined from an 11-month high last week as home borrowing costs increased in the wake of encouraging domestic economic data, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based industry group said its seasonally adjusted barometer on requests for loans to buy a home and to refinance one fell 2.7 percent to 400.6 in the week ended Jan. 18. A week earlier, it reached 411.8, the highest reading since February 2018.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below