U.S. mortgage requests fall as borrowing costs hit seven-year highs: MBA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications declined last week as home borrowing costs climbed to their highest levels in over seven years, propelled by a spike in bond yields during last week’s market selloff, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based industry group said its seasonally adjusted gauge on consumer requests for a loan to buy a home and to refinance one decreased 1.7 percent to 346.7 in the week ended Oct. 5, marking its first decline in four weeks.