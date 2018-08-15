FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. purchase loan applications fall to six-month low: MBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications to buy a home decreased to their lowest levels in nearly six months last week even as most home borrowing costs fell, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released on Wednesday showed.

Apartment buildings are shown under construction in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Washington-based group’s seasonally adjusted index on borrowers’ requests for home purchases to lenders, which is seen as a proxy on future housing activity, fell 3.3 percent to 225.5 in the week ended Aug. 10. This matched a reading set in the week of Feb. 16.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

