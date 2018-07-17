U.S. motor travel rose by 0.8 percent in May: DOT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Motorists traveled 0.8 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in May compared with last year, data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) shows.

Traffic heads out of downtown Houston, Texas, U.S., December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Travel for the month is estimated to be 286.2 billion vehicle miles, DOT says, up from 283.9 billion miles last year.

The seasonally adjusted vehicle miles traveled for May is 269.1 billion miles, a 0.4 percent increase over last year.

Cumulative travel for 2018 is up 0.3 percent, or 4.2 billion miles, DOT says.

Motorists drove 1.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2017 versus 2016.

Motorists increased miles traveled on U.S. roads and highways for the sixth consecutive year in 2017, according to DOT.

U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global gasoline demand.