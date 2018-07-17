FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
July 17, 2018 / 7:45 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. motor travel rose by 0.8 percent in May: DOT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Motorists traveled 0.8 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in May compared with last year, data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) shows.

Traffic heads out of downtown Houston, Texas, U.S., December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Travel for the month is estimated to be 286.2 billion vehicle miles, DOT says, up from 283.9 billion miles last year.

The seasonally adjusted vehicle miles traveled for May is 269.1 billion miles, a 0.4 percent increase over last year.

Cumulative travel for 2018 is up 0.3 percent, or 4.2 billion miles, DOT says.

Motorists drove 1.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in 2017 versus 2016.

Motorists increased miles traveled on U.S. roads and highways for the sixth consecutive year in 2017, according to DOT.

U.S. motor travel is closely watched by traders since the U.S. accounts for roughly 10 percent of global gasoline demand.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.