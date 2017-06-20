FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC poised to lose sole Democratic commissioner Bowen in coming months
June 20, 2017 / 5:42 PM / 2 months ago

CFTC poised to lose sole Democratic commissioner Bowen in coming months

1 Min Read

Sharon Bowen, (C) Commissioner, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, (CFTC) gavels close the trading day during the closing bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 17, 2017.Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. derivatives regulator is about to lose its sole Democratic commissioner in the coming months, with Sharon Bowen announcing on Tuesday she intends to step down.

Bowen announced her plans at a public meeting on Tuesday, saying she will try to time her departure around when the U.S. Senate confirms another Commodity Futures Trading Commission member nominated by President Donald Trump.

Trump has thus far nominated three new Republican members of the CFTC, including its Acting Chairman Chris Giancarlo. He will need to nominate two Democrats to round out the five-member panel.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by David Gregorio

