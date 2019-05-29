Investors wade back in to U.S. stocks as trade concerns mount

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors jumped back in to the U.S. stock market for the first time since mid-April by sending roughly $3.7 billion into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold domestic equities last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.

The net inflows into U.S. stock funds ended a four-week retreat from the domestic equity market that pulled a net total of roughly $32 billion out of the category. For the year to date, investors have taken a net of $35.8 billion out of funds that hold U.S. stocks.

The move back into U.S. stocks came as benchmark stock indexes have fallen from record highs due to lingering concerns that the trade war between the United States and China could dampen global economic growth. For the year to date, the S&P 500 is up 10.5 percent, after rising as much as 15 percent for the year in early May.

Taxable and municipal bond funds continued to swell, adding another roughly $4.6 billion in net assets. Bond funds have notched positive inflows every full week of the year to date, adding a net total of nearly $173 billion over that time.

World stock funds, meanwhile, added a net of $105 million, following a $1.8 billion net outflow the week before.