FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. bond funds attract $6.16 billion in week ended Nov. 21: ICI
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Supreme Court
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
Science
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
November 29, 2017 / 8:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. bond funds attract $6.16 billion in week ended Nov. 21: ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors pumped billions into bond funds for a 51st straight week, the Investment Company Institute (ICI) said on Wednesday, underscoring the seemingly insatiable appetite for yield.

Taxable-bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) took in $6.16 billion during the week ended Nov. 21, following inflows of just $839 million during the previous week ended Nov. 15, the lowest in nearly a year, according to the trade group.

“Given the strong run in global stock markets this year, investors are heading into year-end more cautious and favoring the stability of investment-grade bond investments,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at CFRA.

Equity funds also enjoyed a solid week of inflows.

Investors poured an estimated $5.03 billion into stock funds for the week, compared to estimated outflows of $54 million in the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated inflows of $1.17 billion, and world equity funds had estimated inflows of $3.86 billion.

Commodity funds - which are ETFs that invest primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures - had estimated outflows of $39 million for the week, compared with estimated inflows of $136 million in the previous week.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.