U.S. bond funds attract $6.16 billion in week ended Nov. 21: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors pumped billions into bond funds for a 51st straight week, the Investment Company Institute (ICI) said on Wednesday, underscoring the seemingly insatiable appetite for yield.

Taxable-bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) took in $6.16 billion during the week ended Nov. 21, following inflows of just $839 million during the previous week ended Nov. 15, the lowest in nearly a year, according to the trade group.

“Given the strong run in global stock markets this year, investors are heading into year-end more cautious and favoring the stability of investment-grade bond investments,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at CFRA.

Equity funds also enjoyed a solid week of inflows.

Investors poured an estimated $5.03 billion into stock funds for the week, compared to estimated outflows of $54 million in the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated inflows of $1.17 billion, and world equity funds had estimated inflows of $3.86 billion.

Commodity funds - which are ETFs that invest primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures - had estimated outflows of $39 million for the week, compared with estimated inflows of $136 million in the previous week.