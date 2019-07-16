U.S. imposes sanctions on Myanmar commander in chief over Rohingya abuses

Myanmar's Commander in Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing salutes as he attends an event marking Martyrs' Day at Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, Myanmar July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on Myanmar’s military Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and other military leaders over extrajudicial killings of Rohingya Muslims.

The steps, which also covered Min Aung Hlaing’s deputy, Soe Win, and two other senior commanders and their families, are the strongest the United States has taken in response to massacres of minority Rohingyas in Myanmar, also known as Burma.

“We remain concerned that the Burmese government has taken no actions to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and abuses, and there are continued reports of the Burmese military committing human rights violations and abuses throughout the country,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement in making the announcement.