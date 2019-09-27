Business News
September 27, 2019 / 2:16 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Mylan to pay $30 million to settle U.S. SEC charges over EpiPen

1 Min Read

FIlE PHOTO: Logo of Mylan Laboratories, a company primarily engaged in the commercialization of generic drugs is pictured in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Mylan NV (MYL.O) will pay a $30 million civil fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it concealed a possible loss related to a federal probe on whether it overcharged Medicaid by hundreds of millions of dollars for sales of its EpiPen Auto-Injector.

The SEC accused Mylan of misleading investors by failing to disclose or set aside money for the two-year probe by the U.S. Department of Justice before it announced a $465 million settlement in 2016.

According to the SEC, Mylan’s misclassification of EpiPen, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions, as a “generic” drug allowed the company to pay much lower rebates to the government than if it were classified as a “branded” drug.

Mylan did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. In a statement, the company called the settlement “the right course of action.”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Fenton and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
