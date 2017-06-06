U.S. natgas output seen up in 2017, but still below 2015 record

(Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday said dry natural gas production in 2017 would rise to 73.30 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from 72.29 bcfd in 2016, according to its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) in June.

That output projection is down from EIA's forecast in May of 74.07 bcfd and falls short of the record high 74.14 bcfd produced on average in 2015.

EIA also projected U.S. gas consumption would fall to 73.41 bcfd in 2017 from a record 75.12 bcfd in 2016. The 2016 high was the seventh annual demand record in a row.

That 2017 consumption projection in the June STEO report was up a bit from EIA's 73.38-bcfd forecast for the year in its May report.