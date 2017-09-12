FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natgas output seen up in 2017, but below 2015 record
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 12, 2017 / 4:41 PM / in a month

U.S. natgas output seen up in 2017, but below 2015 record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. dry natural gas production was forecast to rise to 73.69 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2017 from 72.29 bcfd in 2016, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

The latest September output projection was higher than EIA’s 73.48-bcfd forecast in August but short of the record high 74.14 bcfd produced on average in 2015.

EIA also projected U.S. gas consumption would fall to 72.65 bcfd in 2017 from a record 75.11 bcfd in 2016. The 2016 high was the seventh annual demand record in a row.

That 2017 consumption projection in the September STEO report was down from EIA’s 72.62-bcfd forecast for the year in its August report.

EIA projected both production and consumption would rebound in 2018 to record highs with output hitting 78.12 bcfd and usage reaching 75.78 bcfd.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.