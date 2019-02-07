Natgas flows to U.S. LNG export plants falls to lowest in almost a year

(Reuters) - The amount of natural gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals collapsed over the past month from a record high in early January, according to traders and pipeline data from Refinitiv.

FILE PHOTO: Snow-covered transfer lines are seen at the Dominion Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

Traders said the drop was likely due to a combination of maintenance work either at the LNG terminals or the pipelines feeding gas to the terminals and fog, which makes it difficult for vessels to move into and out of the ports.

The short-term reduction in demand from the LNG export terminals has added pressure on front-month futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which fell to a 10-month low on Thursday.

There are three big LNG export terminals operating in the United States - Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas and Dominion Energy Inc’s Cove Point in Maryland.

Those three plants pulled just 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas from pipelines on Thursday, down from a record high 5.5 bcfd on Jan. 5, according to data from Refinitiv.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about five million U.S. homes for a day.

That was the lowest amount of gas going to the LNG export terminals since late February 2018. Back then, there were only four 0.7-bcfd liquefaction units operating at Sabine. Cove Point and Corpus were not in service.

There are now five 0.7-bcfd liquefaction trains operating at Sabine and one each at Cove Point (0.77-bcfd) and Corpus (0.67-bcfd). Cheniere is building two additional trains at Corpus.

Most of the pipeline flow declines were at Sabine, which dropped from a record 3.9 bcfd in early January to just 0.7 bcfd on Thursday, according to Refinitiv.

“Sabine Pass saw a minor dip from NGPL maintenance,” analysts at Energy Aspects said in a report last week, referring to Kinder Morgan Inc’s Natural Gas Pipeline Co of America (NGPL), which supplies Sabine.

Cheniere said it does not comment on operations.

In addition, flows into Corpus have dropped to near nothing since reaching 0.75-bcfd in the middle of January. Over the past day or two, however, flows into Corpus have started to ramp up, according to Refinitiv.

Energy Aspects also said the reduction at Corpus “could signal on-site maintenance is taking place as Train 1 prepares for commercial operations.”

Flows into Cove Point, meanwhile, have mostly held around 0.75 bcfd since November, the data showed.