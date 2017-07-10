U.S. natgas futures rise with production down, cooling demand up

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Monday climbed on forecasts for less production and rising cooling demand through late July.

Front-month gas futures rose 6.5 cents, or 2.3 percent, to settle at $2.929 per million British thermal units, marking the biggest daily percentage gain since late June and the highest close for the contract since July 3.

U.S. gas consumption was projected to rise to 79.4 billion cubic feet per day next week from 77.9 bcfd this week with temperatures expected to remain at above-normal levels, keeping air conditioning use high, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gas production was expected to fall to 70.9 bcfd on Monday, its lowest in over two weeks. Over the past 30 days, output has averaged 71.5 bcfd, up from 70.8 bcfd during the same period a year earlier, the data showed.

That, however, was down from the 73.5-bcfd 30-day average in 2015 when production was at a record high.

U.S. exports were expected to average 8.0 bcfd this week, up 38 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Analysts forecast utilities added 59 billion cubic feet of gas to storage during the week ended July 7, the least since 2012, leaving inventories about 6 percent above-normal for this time of year.

That compared with a 61 bcf increase during the week a year earlier and a five-year average build of 72 bcf.

Meteorologists forecast temperatures in July would be slightly higher-than-normal but not quite as hot as last year, prompting power generators to burn a little more gas than usual to meet cooling demand, though less than in 2016.

Temperatures in August are expected to be near average.

Analysts forecast gas inventories will rise by only 1.6 trillion cubic feet during the April-October injection season because of relatively low output so far in 2017 and higher sales abroad.

That build, far below the five-year average of 2.1 tcf, would leave storage at just 3.7 tcf at the end of October, below the year-earlier record of 4.0 tcf and the five-year average of 3.9 tcf.

After two unusually mild winters, traders say the possibility of low inventories and even normally cold weather during December through February could cause prices to spike late this year.

But with inventories remaining above-normal for this time of year and production slowly rising from last year, speculators have lost the rationale to keep bullish bets near record highs over the past several weeks.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Thomson Reuters Supply Chain & Commodities Research (SC&CR), formerly known as Thomson Reuters Analytics cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageid=usa-gas

GRAPHIC-Baker Hughes rig count here

GRAPHIC-U.S. natural gas inventories vs five-year range tmsnrt.rs/2ewaRk2

GRAPHIC-U.S./Canada natural gas rig count vs Henry Hub futures price tmsnrt.rs/2eT9k44

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>