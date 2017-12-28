FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Business News
December 28, 2017 / 3:56 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

U.S. natgas futures climb as storage withdrawals meet expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures surged on Thursday after federal data showed a storage withdrawal in line with market expectations.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 16.1 cents, or 5.9 percent, to $2.893 per million British thermal units at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT).

U.S. utilities pulled 112 billion cubic feet of gas from storage during the week ended on Dec. 22, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday.

That was in line with the 113 bcf draw analysts estimated in a Reuters poll and compares with a year-earlier decline of 233 bcf and a five-year average decrease of 111 bcf for that period. [EIA/GAS]

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.