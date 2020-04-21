Texas Waha natgas prices drop to negative now but soar post coronavirus

(Reuters) - Spot natural gas prices at the Waha hub in the Permian basin in West Texas fell to their lowest in a year as mild weather and falling use by businesses and power plants cut demand for the fuel.

Longer term, however, Waha forwards were trading at their highest levels in years on expectations gas supplies from oil drilling in shale basins like the Permian will drop as record low crude prices cause energy firms to cut rigs.

At the same time, demand for gas is expected to jump later this year and in 2021 as the economy snaps back after governments loosen travel restrictions once the coronavirus spread slows.

Next-day prices at Waha dropped to an average of minus $3.67 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since falling to a record low daily average of $4.28 on April 3, 2019, according to pricing data from Refinitiv.

Waha forwards <0#OTGBLFIX:>, meanwhile, averaged $1.50 per mmBtu for the balance of 2020 and $2.01 for calendar 2021, which would be the highest for a year since 2018.

That compares with an average of 42 cents per mmBtu so far in 2020, 91 cents in 2019, $2.10 in 2018 and a five-year average (2015-2019) of $2.12.

Negative Waha prices, which happened several times over the past year, occurred because energy firms were not able to build pipelines fast enough to keep up with growing gas output associated with record Permian shale oil production.

That forced some drillers in the basin to flare record amounts of gas or pay others to take it rather than shut oil wells because they could make enough money selling crude and other liquids to cover their gas losses.

But that was before U.S. oil futures tumbled to a record low in negative territory this week as the coronavirus causes demand for crude to drop faster than producers can cut output while storage tanks fill rapidly.

In response to the oil price plunge, U.S. energy companies have slashed spending on new drilling, cutting the oil rig count to a three-year low.

IHS Markit has said U.S. associated gas volumes - gas associated with the production of crude oil - could fall by 8 billion to 10 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) by the end of 2021, noting associated gas accounts for about a third of the nation’s total 96 bcfd of gas output.