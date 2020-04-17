U.S. natgas futures surge on hopes of output cut, lockdown easing

FILE PHOTO: A flare burns excess natural gas in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped as much as 7.1% on Friday on hopes that gas production will fall as drillers are expected to cut oil production due to the collapse in crude prices while sentiment was upbeat on President Donald Trump’s new guidelines to reopen the economy.

Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 10.5 cents, or 6.2%, at $1.791 per million British thermal units at 11:26 AM EDT (1526 GMT). The contract was also on track to mark second week of gains.

Trump laid out new guidelines on Thursday for U.S. states to emerge from a coronavirus shutdown in a staggered, three-stage approach meant to revive the U.S. economy even as the country continues to fight the pandemic.

“There’s also some optimism that maybe when the economy comes back, we’ll have a better natural gas market, will have less supply, but hopefully will have more demand,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

“We’re also going from a perception of perpetually oversupplied market to a potentially under supplied market in the future.”

Friday’s price jump comes despite a bigger-than-expected weekly storage build and long-term forecasts for demand to drop amid coronavirus-driven restrictions.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities injected 73 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 10, while analysts in a Reuters poll estimated 64-bcf build.

Meanwhile, Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would be at 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week, compared with 93.0 in the prior week.