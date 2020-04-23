U.S. natgas futures fall from 9-week high on milder weather forecasts

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Thursday following the release of a report showing a slightly bigger than expected storage build and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks.

FILE PHOTO: A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns as the sun sets outside Watford City, North Dakota January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 43 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 17.

That was a little more than the 39-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 92 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 49 bcf for the period.

The increase boosted stockpiles to 2.140 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 20.5% above the five-year average of 1.776 tcf for this time of year.

After rising to a nine-week high in the prior session, front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.4 cents, or 6.4%, to settle at $1.815 per million British thermal units.

Despite the big daily price drop and expectations demand will decline due to government lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus, gas futures were still on track to rise for a third week in a row - up about 13% during that time. That price increase was on expectations production will decline as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to a massive collapse of U.S. crude prices. Analysts have said that what is bad for oil is good for gas because those oil wells also produce a lot of gas.

U.S. crude, meanwhile, remained on track to fall for a third week in a row or about 40% during that time.

Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading even higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump as the economy snaps back once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Calendar 2021 has traded over 2022 for 31 days in a row and over 2025 for 21 days.

In the long term, the EIA projected the reduction in oil and gas drilling will cut gas production to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019. That would be the first annual production decline since 2016 and the first time output fell for two consecutive years since 2005. [nL1N2BV19H]

Those expected declines are showing up in the daily data. Gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an 11-week low of 92.1 bcfd on Wednesday from 92.3 bcfd on Tuesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, is also expected to decline as the weather turns milder and businesses remain shut for the coronavirus lockdowns, falling from 93.1 bcfd this week to 87.8 bcfd next, according to Refinitiv. That is lower than Wednesday’s forecasts of 93.5 bcfd this week and 88.9 bcfd next week.