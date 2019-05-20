U.S. natgas futures rise to five-week high as output drops

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were up over 1 percent on Monday after pulling back from a five-week high earlier in the day following reports that some equipment problems that cut output in West Virginia would likely be resolved soon.

Traders said prices spiked Monday morning due to the steep drop in production and on forecasts power generators would burn more gas than previously expected to produce electricity to meet higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks.

Output in the Lower 48 U.S. states dropped to a six-month low of 86.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Sunday from 89.3 bcfd on Saturday due to big declines mostly in West Virginia and the offshore Gulf of Mexico, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. That is well short of the all-time daily high of 90.4 bcfd hit on March 29.

Columbia Gas Transmission (TCO) said problems affecting its pipe in West Virginia related to a MarkWest plant would likely be resolved later on Monday. Those problems caused the amount of gas produced in the state to drop to 3.1 bcfd on Sunday from 5.9 bcfd last week.

Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 3.7 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $2.668 per million British thermal units at 12:18 p.m. EDT (1618 GMT). That is down from a high of $2.70/mmBtu seen earlier in the day but would still be the contract’s highest close since April 10 if it settles at the current level.

U.S. gas speculators, meanwhile, cut their net long positions last week for an eighth week in a row for the first time since January, betting prices will decline as utilities use what had been growing amounts of production to refill storage caverns to normal levels by the start of the 2020/2021 winter heating season.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets cut their bullish bets by 1,076 contracts to 41,826 in the week to May 14, the lowest since May 2016.

As the weather warms faster than previously expected, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states would reach 76.6 bcfd next week, up from the 76.3 bcfd it forecast on Friday. That compares with an expected 77.0 bcfd this week.

Most of the increase in next week’s forecast demand comes from a rise in gas consumption by the power sector to 27.4 bcfd from 25.5 bcfd this week to meet higher air conditioning use.

Analysts said utilities likely added 104 billion cubic feet of gas to inventories during the week ended May 17. That compares with an injection of 93 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2014-2018) average increase of 88 bcf for the period.

If correct, the increase would boost stockpiles to 1.757 trillion cubic feet, which would be 13.3% below the five-year average of 2.027 tcf for this time of year but only the lowest for the week since 2018. The amount of gas in storage has remained below the five-year average since September 2017.

In the spot market, U.S. power prices for Monday in New England fell to $23 per megawatt hour amid forecasts for mild weather with little heating or cooling demand, their lowest since February 2018, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.