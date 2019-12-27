U.S. natgas futures slip over 4% on warming forecasts ahead of expiry

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 4% on Friday in thin trade, as weather forecasts turned warmer and as investors took profits before the expiration of the front month contract.

That decline comes ahead of the release of a federal report expected to show a substantially larger than usual storage draw last week.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 148 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 20. That compares with a withdrawal of 61 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average draw of 101 bcf.

If correct, the decrease during the week ended Dec. 20 would reduce stockpiles to 3.263 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 1.7% below the five-year average but 19.4% above the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Friday.

The report, normally released on Thursday, was delayed due to the observance of Christmas.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 9.7 cents, or 4.2%, to $2.197 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT).

“There is a belief that the cold front is going to be short lived, so above-normal temperatures are coming back to the equation,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, adding that “when you get the holiday market, there are less traders taking advantage of it.”

With the weather forecasts warmer and the contract expiring soon, people are quitting their positions, added Flynn.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 401 heating degree days (HDDs) in the Lower 48 U.S. states over the next two weeks, lower than the 411 HDDs estimated on Thursday, indicative of warming weather. The weather is continues to be warmer than normal.

Gas production in the Lower 48 states rose to 95.3 bcfd on Thursday from 95.1 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with the record high of 96.3 on Nov. 30.