U.S. natgas output, demand seen rising to record highs in 2019

(Reuters) - U.S. dry natural gas production will rise to an all-time high of 90.16 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2019 from a record high of 83.26 bcfd in 2018, according to the Energy Information Administration’s Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

The latest February output projection for 2019 was down slightly from EIA’s 90.19-bcfd forecast in January.

EIA also projected U.S. gas consumption would rise to an all-time high of 82.53 bcfd in 2019 from a record high 81.58 bcfd in 2018.

That 2019 demand projection in the February STEO report was down slightly from EIA’s 82.65-bcfd forecast for the year in its January report.