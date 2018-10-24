FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

U.S. white nationalist leader, three others charged with conspiracy

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The leader of a California-based white nationalist group and three others have been charged with conspiring to incite riots at political rallies, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday,

Robert Rundo, founder of Rise Above Movement, was taken into custody on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport, according to court documents. Two other members of the group were arrested on Wednesday and one remains at large, said Thom Mrozek, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Jonathan Oatis

