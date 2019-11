U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Louisiana at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to Britain for the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from Dec. 2 to 4, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Trump intends to discuss defense spending and addressing threats “emanating from cyberspace, those affecting our critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks, and those posed by terrorism” according to the statement.