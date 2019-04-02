World News
April 2, 2019 / 6:21 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Trump says NATO countries burden-sharing improving, wants more

1 Min Read

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) is escorted as he arrives to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that NATO members’ cost-sharing burden was much improved, but he would like to see other countries spend more on defense.

At a White House meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump also said he would like to see members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization pay more than 2 percent of gross domestic product for defense. The U.S. president told NATO leaders last year to increase defense spending to 4 percent of GDP.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below