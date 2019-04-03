U.S. VP Pence warns Turkey against buying Russian air defenses

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listen as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warned Turkey on Wednesday against buying a Russian S-400 anti-missile system, keeping up the pressure on its NATO ally to abandon the purchase that Washington considers a threat to U.S. military equipment.

“Turkey must choose. Does it want to remain a critical partner in the most successful military alliance in history or does it want to risk the security of that partnership by making such reckless decisions that undermine our alliance?” Pence said in remarks at a NATO event in Washington.