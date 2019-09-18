San Jose adopts rules to discourage natural gas in new buildings

(Reuters) - San Jose, the 10th most populous U.S. city and political center of Silicon Valley, adopted new rules on Tuesday aimed at phasing out the use of natural gas in buildings.

With the unanimous vote by the 10-member City Council and Mayor Sam Liccardo, San Jose became the largest U.S. city so far to adopt building codes that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by favoring electric appliances over those powered by natural gas.