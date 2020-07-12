Firefighters battle blaze on navy ship at San Diego base

Smoke rises from a fire on board the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, California, U.S. July 12, 2020. Monica Munoz/SD Fire-Rescue/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - San Diego firefighters were responding to a large blaze aboard the military ship USS Bonhomme Richard after an explosion caused at least one injury, the San Diego Fire Rescue Department said on Sunday.

Video footage showed thick black smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air from several points along the 844-foot (257 m) amphibious assault ship docked at the San Diego Naval base.

Emergency crews in boats were alongside the burning ship, spraying it with hoses.

“Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard,” the fire department wrote on Twitter.

Federal Fire called on San Diego Fire Rescue crews to respond to the three-alarm fire starting at around 9AM PT (4 PM GMT). All San Diego Fire Rescue responders were accounted for as of 11:19 AM (6:19 PM GMT), the department said on Twitter.

Around noon local time, the department said all its personnel had been instructed to exit the pier, while aerial video footage showed the blaze appeared to grow.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately apparent and the San Diego Fire Rescue Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.