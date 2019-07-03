U.S.
Trump to U.S. Navy SEAL before sentencing: 'Glad I could help'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated a U.S. Navy SEAL platoon leader who was acquitted of murdering a captured Islamic State fighter, saying “Glad I could help!”

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was found not guilty on Tuesday of most of the charges against him. Trump weighed in as a military jury was set to decide whether to punish Gallagher on a conviction of unlawfully posing for pictures with the detainee’s dead body.

