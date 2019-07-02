Jury to resume deliberations in U.S. Navy SEAL's war crimes trial

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A military jury in California was due to resume deliberations on Tuesday in the war crimes trial of a U.S. Navy SEAL charged with murdering a captured Islamic State fighter who had been brought to a U.S. outpost in Iraq for medical treatment.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, 39, is accused of killing the wounded teenaged fighter, by repeatedly stabbing him in the neck with a custom-made knife.

Gallagher also is charged with attempted murder in the wounding of two non-combatants — a schoolgirl and an elderly man — shot from a sniper’s perch, as well as with obstruction of justice and unlawfully posing for photos with the detainee’s corpse.

Gallagher has denied all charges, insisting that disgruntled subordinates with no prior battlefield experience fabricated allegations against him because of grievances with his leadership style and combat tactics.

U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in Gallagher’s case months ago, ordering that he be moved from pretrial detention in a military brig to confinement at a Navy base. The presiding judge later released Gallagher from custody altogether.

The veteran platoon leader was arrested last year following his return from his eighth overseas deployment.

A verdict requires agreement of at least five of the seven-member jury of U.S. Marines and Navy personnel. If the jury convicts Gallagher, the same jurors will determine his sentence, which could be as severe as life in prison.

In a surprise twist during the first week of the trial at a military court on Naval Base San Diego, a Navy SEAL medic testified that it was he, not Gallagher, who killed the gravely injured prisoner, calling it a mercy killing.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher arrives at court with his wife Andrea for the start of his court-martial trial at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, California, U.S., June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The senior prosecutor, Navy Commander Jeffrey Pietrzyk, said in his closing argument on Monday that Gallagher had implicated himself. He cited a photo that Gallagher sent to a friend in May 2017 showing him posed with the Iraqi detainee’s corpse, with the text message: “I got a cool story for you when I get back. I got him with my hunting knife.”

Gallagher’s civilian defense lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, said prosecutors and Navy investigators succumbed to “tunnel vision” in their determination to build a case against Gallagher, rather than conducting an impartial inquiry.

“No body, no evidence, no science, no forensics, no case,” Parlatore said. “The ship has run aground.”