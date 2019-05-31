Navy SEAL charged with war crimes freed from base confinement in San Diego

U.S. Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, charged with war crimes in Iraq, is shown in this undated photo provided May 24, 2019. Courtesy Andrea Gallagher/Handout via REUTERS

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A Navy SEAL platoon leader court-martialed on war crimes charges was released by a military judge from base confinement in San Diego on Thursday, less than two weeks before he is due to go on trial.

The Navy captain presiding over the case ordered Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher freed from custody at the end of a five-hour pre-trial hearing on several defense motions based on accusations of prosecutorial misconduct.