U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher arrives at court with his wife Andrea for the start of his court-martial trial at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, California, U.S., June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy SEAL platoon leader charged with committing war crimes in Iraq was acquitted by a military jury on Tuesday of murder and all other counts except for unlawfully posing with the corpse of a captive Islamic State fighter.

The seven-member jury deliberated for about eight hours before delivering its verdict in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, a decorated career combat veteran whose case had drawn the interest of U.S. President Donald Trump.