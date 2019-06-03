U.S.' Pompeo to discuss Venezuela, Iran with Dutch counterpart

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis attend a joint news conference at the medieval Castelgrande castle in Bellinzona, Switzerland June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Dutch counterpart will discuss Iran and Venezuela during talks in The Hague on Monday, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said.

They were meeting on the sidelines of a U.S.-Dutch entrepreneurship conference in the Netherlands.

“We will talk about Venezuela, Iran, our commitment to address malign cyber activity and our strong commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance,” Blok said in a tweet after Pompeo arrived.