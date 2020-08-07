Power restored in Manhattan after outage affects thousands

A bus goes through the street during a power blackout in New York, U.S., August 7, 2020 in this picture obtained from a social media video. Shalin C/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Electricity provider Con Edison said that power was restored to parts of New York’s Manhattan area after an outage early Friday left thousands without electricity and caused disruptions to the city’s subway system.

The power outage had knocked out not only lights but also cellphone services, according to CNBC.

"We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning," Con Edison said in a tweet here

Con Edison’s website at one point showed the outage, which began just after 5 am local time, affected more than 40,000 customers.

The power loss disrupted the signal system and station lighting on some subway lines and disruptions continued to impact some locations even after power was restored, the city's subway operator said here on Twitter.