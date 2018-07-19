New York steam pipe blast raises asbestos contamination worry

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An early-morning steam pipe explosion on Thursday in New York, that sent a plume of vapor spewing into the air for hours, caused only minor injuries but may have left people and building facades contaminated with asbestos, officials said.

The underground steam line that erupted into an urban geyser near Manhattan’s sharply angled Flatiron Building dates back to 1932 and could be coated in asbestos, which has been linked to deadly lung cancers, officials said.

Debris from the explosion will be tested for the chemical which was used as insulation, they said, urging people who may have been contaminated to shower and place their clothes in a bag.

“The big problem that we have to consider is asbestos,” city Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said at a news briefing. “The big part of this will be the cleanup.”

The entire area around the “hot zone” of Fifth Avenue and West 21 Street will likely need to be decontaminated as a precaution over the next several days, during which time traffic will be diverted, Esposito said.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the pipe blast, which opened a crater in the street during the city’s rush hour at 6:40 a.m. EDT (1040 GMT), caused minor injuries to five people, including a police officer, who did not need hospitalization.

A steam pipe explosion is seen in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, U.S., July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Twenty-eight surrounding buildings were evacuated and about 100 firefighters and some civilians will be decontaminated if samples of debris test positive for asbestos, Nigro said.

“We are operating as if the samples will come back positive,” he said.

The force of the blast may have damaged other subterranean lines in the vicinity that carry water, gas and electricity, all which have been shut down until repair work is done, Nigro said.

Consolidated Edison Inc, the local power company, stopped the flow of steam by mid-morning. The cause of the blast is being investigated, officials said.

The steam pipes are part of a 136-year-old system that Con Ed said is the nation’s largest steam network, stretching from the southern tip of Manhattan to 96th Street.

Although vehicular traffic was snarled in the immediate area because of street closings, other commuting disruptions were minimal.

Two subway lines were bypassing a stop at 23rd Street more than two hours after the blast due to street closures, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Slideshow (6 Images)