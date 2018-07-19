New York steam pipe explosion creates urban geyser, no injuries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A subterranean steam pipe explosion on Thursday in New York created an urban geyser that snarled traffic during city’s morning rush hour but caused no injuries, authorities said.

A thick plume of white steam shot up through a crater that opened up around 6:40 a.m. EDT (1040 GMT) at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 21st Street in the Flatiron District of Manhattan, prompting police to shut down traffic for an eight-block radius.

Officials reported no injuries or evacuations but said they were carefully monitoring the situation.

“Right now we are telling people to shelter in place,” said New York Fire Department spokeswoman Clare Bourke.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, she said.