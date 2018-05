WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it will investigate certain gaming console systems from Nintendo Co Ltd after California-based Gamevice Inc filed a complaint alleging that their importation infringed on its patents.

The Nintendo booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

The ITC said in a statement its probe involved “certain portable gaming console systems with attachable handheld controllers and components” and that it would make a final determination as soon as practical.