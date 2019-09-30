World News
September 30, 2019 / 1:49 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Former Trump adviser Bolton sounds alarm on North Korea

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s ousted national security adviser John Bolton, a harsh critic of North Korea, said the country will not give up its nuclear weapons under current conditions and the United States was in a standoff with Pyongyang.

“Time works against those who oppose nuclear proliferation and a relaxed attitude to time is a benefit to the likes of North Korea and Iran,” Bolton said in a speech at the The Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below