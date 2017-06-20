South Korea's Moon: North Korea bears responsibility in U.S. student's death: CBS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said North Korea should be held responsible for death of an American university student who died just days after being released from captivity, according to excerpts of a media interview released on Tuesday.

In an interview with CBS News, Moon said that while "We cannot know for sure that North Korea killed" Otto Warmbier, "I believe it is quite clear that they have a heavy responsibility in the process that led to Mr. Warmbier's death," according to the television network.

Warmbier died at a U.S. hospital on Monday.