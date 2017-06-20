FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Department presses North Korea to release detained Americans
June 20, 2017 / 6:59 PM / 2 months ago

State Department presses North Korea to release detained Americans

The North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017.Edgar Su

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States holds North Korea accountable for its treatment of U.S. student Otto Warmbier and wants three other U.S. citizens detained by Pyongyang to be freed as soon as possible, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"We hold North Korea accountable for Otto Warmbier's unjust imprisonment," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a news briefing. Warmbier died on Monday days after being returned from North Korea in a coma after being imprisoned for 17 months.

"We want to see three other Americans who were unjustly detained brought home as soon as possible," Nauert said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by James Dalgleish

