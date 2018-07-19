North Korean denuclearization in a year possible, not likely: U.S. intelligence chief

(Reuters) - U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said on Thursday it was technically possible for North Korea to eliminate its nuclear weapons program within a year but added that it was not really likely to happen.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino (rear) listen during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Asked at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado about White House national security adviser John Bolton’s statement that North Korea could denuclearize in a year, Coats said: “It’s technically possible but probably not going to happen.”

“I think Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo has clearly said this is hard, this is going to take some time,” Coats said. “He has projected a longer time frame. ... But it’s a much more complicated process than most people think.”