Pompeo says talks with North Korea not possible in September

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks ahead of a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the United States has not been able to arrange working-level meetings with North Korea in September, but Washington is ready to meet and believes it is important to do so.

Negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs have stalled since a failed second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February.