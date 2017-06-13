FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Ex-NBA player Rodman says he will visit North Korea as private citizen
June 13, 2017 / 3:44 AM / 2 months ago

Ex-NBA player Rodman says he will visit North Korea as private citizen

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, March 28, 2014.Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

(This story removes incorrect reference to Rodman statement on U.S. citizens detained in North Korea.)

BEIJING (Reuters) - Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman said on Tuesday he was about to visit North Korea as a private citizen.

Rodman met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on previous trips to Pyongyang.

He was expected to arrive in North Korea later on Tuesday for a trip that the State Department said was not an official U.S. visit, CNN reported on Monday.

Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Bill Tarrant

