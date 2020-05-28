World News
May 28, 2020 / 6:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. indicts North Koreans, accuses state-owned bank of evading sanctions

FILE PHOTO: The Department of Justice logo is seen on the podium during a news conference in New York January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department accused North Korea’s state owned bank of evading U.S. sanctions laws and charged 28 North Korean and 5 Chinese citizens with committing money laundering, bank fraud and other crimes.

In a grand jury indictment made public Thursday, U.S. prosecutors accused North Korea’s Foreign Trade Bank of conspiring with the employees charged to cause other banks “to process at least $2.5 billion in illegal payments via over 250 front companies.” The Washington Post said it is the largest ever North Korean sanctions violation case.

