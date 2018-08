WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on one individual and three entities, including firms based in Russia and China, under a North Korea-related sanctions program.

FILE PHOTO: The North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File photo

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury said it had sanctioned Russian-based Profinet Pte Ltd and its director general, China-based Dalian Sun Moon Star International Logistics Trading Co, and Singapore-based SINSMS Pte Ltd.